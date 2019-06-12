Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Nexus has a total market cap of $23.54 million and approximately $346,139.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004577 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 63,256,609 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

