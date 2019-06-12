NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.46

Shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 3006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCMGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

