New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.93 Million Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 617.23% and a negative net margin of 162.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $172,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luca Benatti purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at $630,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,733 shares of company stock valued at $660,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-2-93-million-stake-in-intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaqicpt.html.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.