Neuburgh Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,758,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,573,000 after purchasing an additional 149,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Post by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,439,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Post by 8,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Post by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,245,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.77. 7,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Post had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

