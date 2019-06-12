Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $6.18 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Omnicom Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 121,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 74,784 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,153,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,193,000 after acquiring an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,466. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $41,544.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,219. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

