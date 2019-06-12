Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 961,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the previous session’s volume of 210,634 shares.The stock last traded at $3.44 and had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Netshoes (CAYMAN) stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

