Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVGS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Navigator from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.00 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Navigator by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,716,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 116,744 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Navigator by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,056,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 958,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Navigator by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Navigator by 38.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 334,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

