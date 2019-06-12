Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $25,608.07 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $25,608.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,112.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, March 29th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,620 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $53,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jonathan Sheena sold 118,463 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $2,428,491.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 190,286 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $3,900,863.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan Sheena sold 23,356 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $479,031.56.

NTRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.41. Natera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 699.31% and a negative net margin of 49.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Natera from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after buying an additional 1,419,390 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,027,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $4,308,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 519.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 357,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 300,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $3,521,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/natera-inc-nasdaqntra-insider-sells-25608-07-in-stock.html.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.