Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $11.36 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.13.

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,344,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock worth $3,056,340 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $258.60 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

