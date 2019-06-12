Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,345.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

INTF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,470. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/mosaic-family-wealth-llc-sells-2249-shares-of-ishares-edge-msci-multifactor-intl-etf-nysearcaintf.html.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.