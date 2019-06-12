Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 25,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,592. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

