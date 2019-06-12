Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 4,526 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,531,000 after buying an additional 944,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 215,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,458. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $54.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

