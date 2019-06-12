Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $5,391,255.74 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $5,391,255.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Cedric Pech sold 42 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $6,116.46.

Shares of MDB traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $166.32. 962,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,160. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mongodb by 134.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 125,608 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Mongodb by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura set a $63.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

