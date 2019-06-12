Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $144.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $2,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,795,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.