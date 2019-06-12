MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 33,049 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 479.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,049 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,794,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,633,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,600,000 after acquiring an additional 823,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,246,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,495,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,271,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,048,000 after acquiring an additional 398,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,446. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

