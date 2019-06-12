MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) vs. Nam Tai Property (NASDAQ:NTP) Head-To-Head Survey

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MMA Capital and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MMA Capital and Nam Tai Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $13.14 million 15.38 $61.00 million N/A N/A Nam Tai Property $490,000.00 740.34 -$13.25 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Dividends

Nam Tai Property pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MMA Capital does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 135.18% 15.37% 8.03% Nam Tai Property N/A -5.82% -4.70%

Summary

MMA Capital beats Nam Tai Property on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

