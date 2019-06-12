Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $841,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 24,302.0% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 48,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $512,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $837,284.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,805,856 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.47. 1,119,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $111.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

