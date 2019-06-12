Mirai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,161.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Mirai coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a total market cap of $11,347.00 and $3,161.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirai has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00054652 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000611 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mirai

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

