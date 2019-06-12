Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $35,176.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,469.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $32,682.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,541.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,636 shares of company stock valued at $945,813. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.42.

MAA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.24. 6,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,400. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

WARNING: “Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-nysemaa-shares-bought-by-tcw-group-inc.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.