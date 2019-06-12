Metal Trading Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00007590 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, OKEx and Cryptopia. Metal has a market capitalization of $26.96 million and $45.42 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00418123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.78 or 0.02394374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00155116 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00017975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,585,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, IDEX, Upbit, Huobi, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

