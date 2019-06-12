Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MNLO opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.95.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $100,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

