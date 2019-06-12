Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart Sells 6,830 Shares

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE MPW opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,939,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,331,000 after buying an additional 454,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,368,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,255,000 after buying an additional 1,459,646 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,444,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,704,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,734,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,109,000 after buying an additional 270,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

