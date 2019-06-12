Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Maxar Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn ($0.69) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -5.8%.
MAXR stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $55.28.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.
About Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
