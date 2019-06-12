Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,084,000 after buying an additional 95,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 636.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 206,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 178,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $260,331.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $122,133.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. Materion Corp has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $301.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/materion-corp-nysemtrn-position-cut-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.