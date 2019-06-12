Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marvell’s fiscal first-quarter performance gained from strong growth in networking business. The company also recently announced the acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia, which will be highly complementary to its already strong Ethernet and PHY businesses. Further, Marvell announced the divestment of its Wi-Fi business to NXP Semiconductors, which will help it focus on its other high growth areas. However, increasing operational expenses, and weakness in compute demand in cloud, are headwinds. Moreover, export restriction and CPU shortages are expected to keep storage revenues under pressure. Further, the company depends on some big customers for a substantial portion of its net revenues, exposing it to customer concentration risk. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Macquarie upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

MRVL opened at $24.67 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,592,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,230,000 after buying an additional 5,888,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,321,000 after buying an additional 16,517,490 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

