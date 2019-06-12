Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 1.00

News coverage about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Marcus & Millichap’s ranking:

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of MMI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. 1,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $330,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 1.00” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/marcus-millichap-nysemmi-given-coverage-optimism-score-of-1-00.html.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.