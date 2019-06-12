Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $126.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.11.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $98.67 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

