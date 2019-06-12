Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 529,778 shares.The stock last traded at $58.97 and had previously closed at $58.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luxoft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.18.
Luxoft Company Profile (NYSE:LXFT)
Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.
