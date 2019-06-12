LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.02

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.02 and last traded at $85.77, with a volume of 4148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $89,605.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gooley sold 25,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $1,880,531.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,719.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $2,623,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,492,000 after acquiring an additional 243,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,676,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,470,000 after acquiring an additional 587,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 46.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 825,829 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,458,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

