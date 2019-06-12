Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,925,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 458.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.13.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $344.04 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $358.63. The company has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

