Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 70 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 71.06 ($0.93).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 58.05 ($0.76) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55.

In related news, insider George Culmer purchased 102,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £66,498.25 ($86,891.74). Also, insider Stuart Sinclair purchased 362,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £221,225.04 ($289,069.70).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

