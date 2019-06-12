LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.10 Million

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report sales of $274.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.50 million. LivaNova reported sales of $287.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $250.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $144,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $310,344. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 13.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 582,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,666,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1,736.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

