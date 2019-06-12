Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.72 million, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $149.93 million for the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. acquired 24,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $227,690.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 360,420 shares of company stock worth $3,415,449 over the last 90 days. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

