Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) vs. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Head-To-Head Survey

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corp Series A 507.95% 0.67% 0.59% Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corp Series A 0 1 3 0 2.75 Liberty Latin America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A presently has a consensus price target of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Liberty Latin America has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.25%. Given Liberty Latin America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Liberty Broadband Corp Series A.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and Liberty Latin America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corp Series A $22.26 million 820.34 $69.95 million $0.38 264.87 Liberty Latin America $3.71 billion 0.88 N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A beats Liberty Latin America on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, including an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings, video entertainment, and business telephone services; advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets; and regional sports and news networks distribution services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, Cabletica, BTC, Flow, and Móvil. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

