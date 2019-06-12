Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,114 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,599,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $36,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 1,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,274. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.71.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

