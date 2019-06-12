Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775,407 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,270 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $169,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,912 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 13,380 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

