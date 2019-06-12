Lamden Price Hits $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $4,926.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00079684 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000921 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

