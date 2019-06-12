Kroger Co Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Kroger in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of KR opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. Kroger has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $281,960.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 351,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,175 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

