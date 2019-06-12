Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $1,647,000.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director William M. Waterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirby stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.78 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kirby from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Kirby by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,688,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $517,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,998,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,054,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kirby by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,712,000 after acquiring an additional 336,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

