Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Anderson Fisher LLC

Anderson Fisher LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $211,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13.9% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $9,020,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $38,147,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,717 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,878.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,313 shares of company stock valued at $56,436,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $135.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.24.

WARNING: “Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Anderson Fisher LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/kimberly-clark-corp-nysekmb-shares-sold-by-anderson-fisher-llc.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.