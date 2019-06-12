Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,361 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,361 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 293,950.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,141. The company has a market capitalization of $641.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.80. Kura Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

