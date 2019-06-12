KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) SVP Ronald James Assaf Sells 3,334 Shares

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $60,045.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald James Assaf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $60,045.34.

On Monday, April 1st, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $59,994.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEM traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,067. KEMET Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $979.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $355.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KEMET’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KEMET by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

