KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KZMYY. ValuEngine cut KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

