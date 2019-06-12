Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $579,930.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,536.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,285 shares of company stock worth $3,987,116. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,418,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,456,000 after purchasing an additional 882,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,948,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,278,000 after purchasing an additional 69,036 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 44.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,020 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $292,039,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,483,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,274. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.