Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Kaman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kaman has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. 885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,805. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.42. Kaman has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Kaman had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kaman will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/kaman-co-nysekamn-to-issue-0-20-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.