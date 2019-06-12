Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stake Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kadant by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,096 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $895,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,505.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,617 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $408,558.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,330.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $962.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

