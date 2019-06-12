JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.38 Million Stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 143,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Reisner sold 1,700 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $45,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $29,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $549.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDEF shares. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

