JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 819.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $45,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,767.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $114,145. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

