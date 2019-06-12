Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,831,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $377,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,586,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,008,000 after buying an additional 820,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,708,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,463,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,623,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,678 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,940,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. 346,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,638,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $58.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $11,322,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $2,604,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,576 shares of company stock worth $38,416,671. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

