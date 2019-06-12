Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Position Raised by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,768,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,237 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco accounts for about 8.6% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $42,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,658,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,347,000 after buying an additional 12,952,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,177,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,482,000 after buying an additional 26,205,101 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,377,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,610,000 after buying an additional 16,191,708 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 39,811,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,599,000 after buying an additional 11,450,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,616,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,153,000 after buying an additional 12,163,927 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,401,283. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

